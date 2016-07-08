NOTES: This crossword is meant to be used after students have read the book. Also, students should be familiar with figurative language in order to work the puzzle.



Each clue in this crossword puzzle is an example of simile, metaphor, or personification from JULIE OF THE WOLVES. A key word in each clue is omitted, so students must use their knowledge of the story, their experience, and their imaginations to fill in the blank. Here are examples of each type of clue:

* A fox rippled like a ___ as he pounced and sped off with the lemming. (S)

Answer: RIBBON

*San Francisco _____to Miyax. (P) Answer: CALLED

* The great wolf’s eyes hardened into brittle yellow _____. (M) Answer: JEWELS



A great way to instill an appreciation for figurative language in your students!



