NOTES: This crossword is meant to be used after students have read the book. Also, students should be familiar with figurative language in order to work the puzzle.
Each clue in this crossword puzzle is an example of simile, metaphor, or personification from JULIE OF THE WOLVES. A key word in each clue is omitted, so students must use their knowledge of the story, their experience, and their imaginations to fill in the blank. Here are examples of each type of clue:
* A fox rippled like a ___ as he pounced and sped off with the lemming. (S)
Answer: RIBBON
*San Francisco _____to Miyax. (P) Answer: CALLED
* The great wolf’s eyes hardened into brittle yellow _____. (M) Answer: JEWELS
A great way to instill an appreciation for figurative language in your students!
While you're here, take a look at the JULIE OF THE WOLVES edition of BOOKMARKS PLUS—handy little reading aids that help students keep track of characters, provide definitions for new words, and more! Students and teachers alike are delighted with these handy reading aids! Check out these testimonials!
*****TESTIMONIALS FOR BOOKMARKS PLUS FROM TEACHERS OF ALL LEVELS!*****
***My students LOVE these bookmarks. I have one for each of the 11 pieces of literature they read with me during the year. Not only does it keep their place, the bookmarks provide valuable information about each text, as well as helpful vocabulary that could be incorporated into assessments. I actually copy limited numbers of each in color and use as class incentives. My 10th graders LOVE to win contests to upgrade their bookmarks to color (way better than candy as a prize too). I cannot say enough positive things about these bookmarks!—Matthew R.***
***To say that my students loved these would be an understatement. They referred to them all the time, got really upset if their bookmark got misplaced, and said they were "the best thing you've ever given us..." (they are prone to slight exaggeration...but they were appreciative!)...Highly recommend!—H.S. Language Arts Teacher***
***I purchased these bookmarks for 4 novels after downloading the Holes freebie bookmark. They are wonderful! The students refer to them frequently while reading. Struggling readers feel empowered and participate in text discussion much more often. Definitely worth the price!—Portigo P.***
***I gave them to the students a couple of days before we started so they could get acquainted with the story. Thank you!—Nancy M.***
I hope you’ll give my BOOKMARKS PLUS a try! Download the FREE Holes edition and see for yourself how valuable these fun little bookmarks can be at aiding understanding! Happy reading!
Word~Wise Language Arts Resources
—100s of unique products over the books you teach!
Fun Teaching~Fun Learning!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 8, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
The Secret Garden edition of Bookmarks Plus: Fun Freebie and a Handy Little Reading Aid!
- (0)
- $2.00
The Hobbit edition of Bookmarks Plus: Fun Freebie and a Handy Little Reading Aid!
- (0)
- $2.00
Woods Runner edition of Bookmarks Plus: Fun Freebie and a Handy Little Reading Aid!
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
KS4 A Christmas Carol Resource Pack
- (0)
- $16.90
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
KS4 A Christmas Carol Resource Pack Sample Pages
- (0)
- FREE