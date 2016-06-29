Beautiful English, July / Summer / 4th of July Word Wall Cards and Activities ! Great for your word wall, centers or vocabulary stations!



Vocabulary words include words all about summer, the month of July, the 4th of July and summer activities!





The words included in this packet are:

1. July

2. the fourth of July

3. the United States

4. parade

5. flag

6. soldier

7. soldiers

8. the Statue of Liberty

9. fireworks

10. grill

11. hot dog

12. picnic

13. ice cream

14. watermelon

15. bottle of water

16. play baseball

17. play soccer

18. play tennis

19. swim

20. to fish

21. frisbee

22. summer

23. sun

24. beach

25. vacation

26. camera

27. photos