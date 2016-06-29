Beautiful English, July / Summer / 4th of July Word Wall Cards and Activities ! Great for your word wall, centers or vocabulary stations!
Vocabulary words include words all about summer, the month of July, the 4th of July and summer activities!
This is the English Version of this set. If you are interested in the Spanish Version,
please search my store!
The words included in this packet are:
1. July
2. the fourth of July
3. the United States
4. parade
5. flag
6. soldier
7. soldiers
8. the Statue of Liberty
9. fireworks
10. grill
11. hot dog
12. picnic
13. ice cream
14. watermelon
15. bottle of water
16. play baseball
17. play soccer
18. play tennis
19. swim
20. to fish
21. frisbee
22. summer
23. sun
24. beach
25. vacation
26. camera
27. photos
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
