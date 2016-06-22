Beautiful English, June / Summer Word Wall Cards and Activities ! Great for your word wall, centers or vocabulary stations!



This is the English Version of this set. If you are interested in the Spanish Version,

please visit my store!



Vocabulary words include words all about summer.



The words included in this packet are:

1. June

2. summer

3. sunglasses

4. sun

5. sunscreen

6. beach

7. palm tree

8. swim

9. surf

10. swimsuit

11. sandals

12. bottle of water

13. ice cream

14. parasol

15. beach ball

16. bucket

17. sand castle

18. pool

19. towel

20. fish

21. to fish

22. watermelon

23. lemonade

24. popsicles

25. starfish

26. seashell

27. play baseball



The following 22 pages of activities are provided to go along with the Word Wall cards:

* Find the word and check the box.

* Trace the word.

* Find the word and write it.

* Choose words to write a story.

* Use each word to write a complete sentence.

* Rainbow writing.



Only need the Word Wall Cards? Spanish and English versions are available in my store!



Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida