Beautiful English, June / Summer Word Wall Cards and Activities ! Great for your word wall, centers or vocabulary stations!
This is the English Version of this set. If you are interested in the Spanish Version,
please visit my store!
Vocabulary words include words all about summer.
The words included in this packet are:
1. June
2. summer
3. sunglasses
4. sun
5. sunscreen
6. beach
7. palm tree
8. swim
9. surf
10. swimsuit
11. sandals
12. bottle of water
13. ice cream
14. parasol
15. beach ball
16. bucket
17. sand castle
18. pool
19. towel
20. fish
21. to fish
22. watermelon
23. lemonade
24. popsicles
25. starfish
26. seashell
27. play baseball
The following 22 pages of activities are provided to go along with the Word Wall cards:
* Find the word and check the box.
* Trace the word.
* Find the word and write it.
* Choose words to write a story.
* Use each word to write a complete sentence.
* Rainbow writing.
Only need the Word Wall Cards? Spanish and English versions are available in my store!
Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Spanish FUTURE Tense Task Cards! 45 Cards! Ink Friendly! (regular & irregular!)
- (0)
- $3.25
Day of the Dead, Día de los Muertos Color By Number Mystery Pictures
- (0)
- $3.25
ASL Colors, Fingerspelling Practice, Interactive Notebook Activities
- (0)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Rainforest Poetry
- (4)
- $1.41
A Christmas Carol exam preparation - every question possible!
- (0)
- $4.23
Warm up activity. English tenses.
- (0)
- $4.93
New resources
STRAIGHT LINES TO CURVED LINES
- (1)
- FREE
Creative Writing - Favourite Day of the Year
- (1)
- FREE
Artificial Intelligence
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Alphabet: Alphabet Practice Workbook Print
- (0)
- $4.23
Alphabet: Alphabet Write and Wipe Mats Print Style
- (0)
- $2.82
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82