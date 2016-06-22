Beautiful Spanish, June / Summer Word Wall Cards and Activities ! Great for your word wall, centers or vocabulary stations!



This is the Spanish Version of this set. If you are interested in the English Version,

please search in my store!



Vocabulary words include words all about summer.



·.·•There are 27 vocabulary cards +5 alternate vocabular cards (please see below), for a total of 32 word wall cards.



The words included in this packet are:



1. junio (June)

2. el verano (summer)

3. las gafas de sol (sunglasses)

los anteojos de sol (sunglasses) ·.·•alternate vocabulary word

4. el sol (the sun)

5. el bloqueador (sunscreen)

el protector solar (sunscreen) ·.·•alternate vocabulary word

6. la playa (beach)

7. la palmera (palm tree)

8. nadar (swim)

9. surfear (surf)

10. el traje de baño (swimsuit)

el bañador (swimsuit) ·.·•alternate vocabulary word

11. las sandalias (sandals)

las chanclas (sandals) ·.·•alternate vocabulary word

12. la botella de agua (bottle of wáter)

13. el helado (ice cream)

14. el parasol (parasol)

15. el balón de playa (beach ball)

16. el cubo (bucket)

17. el castillo de arena (sandcastle)

18. la piscina (pool)

19. la toalla (towel)

20. el pez (fish)

21. pescar (to fish)

22. la sandía (watermelon)

23. la limonada (lemonade)

24. las paletas (popsicles)

25. la estrella de mar (starfish)

26. la concha (seashell)

el caracol (seashell) ·.·•alternate vocabulary word

27. jugar béisbol (play baseball)



The following 22 pages of activities are provided to go along with the Word Wall cards:

* Find the word and check the box.

* Trace the word.

* Find the word and write it.

* Choose words to write a story.

* Use each word to write a complete sentence.

* Rainbow writing.



Only need the Word Wall Cards? Spanish and English versions are available in my store!



Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida