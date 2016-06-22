Beautiful English, June / Summer Word Wall Cards! Great for your word wall, centers or vocabulary stations!
Vocabulary words include words all about summer.
The words included in this packet are:
1. June
2. summer
3. sunglasses
4. sun
5. sunscreen
6. beach
7. palm tree
8. swim
9. surf
10. swimsuit
11. sandals
12. bottle of water
13. ice cream
14. parasol
15. beach ball
16. bucket
17. sand castle
18. pool
19. towel
20. fish
21. to fish
22. watermelon
23. lemonade
24. popsicles
25. starfish
26. seashell
27. play baseball
