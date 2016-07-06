$1.60
$2.00);
(20% off)
Looking for some activities to keep the kiddos counting?
Try my ocean animals themed Skip Counting and Counting by 1’s Puzzles. There are 24 Counting Puzzles with numbers ranging from 1-120. Counting is done by 1s, 10s, 5s, and 2s. Different levels are included to allow for differentiation in your classroom. Print them as your students reach each level.
You can print, laminate, and cut the strips. Each card is divided into 10 strips. Students put the puzzles into correct number order. I've included a blank template that can be used as a mat to arrange the pieces. You can also simply print and allow students to glue them to the template and have the picture to keep.
Included are:
Counting by 1s - Numbers: 1-10 (3 puzzles), 11-20 (3 puzzles), 21-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-60, 61-70, 71-80, 81-90, 91-100, 101-110, 111-120
Counting by 10s - Numbers: 10-100 (2 puzzles), 30-120 (2 puzzles)
Counting by 5s - Numbers: 5-50 (2 puzzles)
Counting by 2s - Numbers: 2-20 (2 puzzles)
Created: Jul 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
