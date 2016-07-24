These are high resolution (300 ppi) pngs files of sticker charts to use for whatever karate program you are implementing, whether it be for math, reading, music, recorder, or actual karate classes.
This is a great way for student to track their progress. My students LOVE putting a sticker on the chart in front of the whole class. You could also just have them draw in a star or symbol instead of using stickers.
These are perfect files to use with your school's Postermaker. They print beautifully and look better without lamination. Although you could laminate them and reuse them next year.
The following colors come in lines of 15 and 30:
-Green
-Polka Dot
-Black
-Zebra
-Brown
-Blue
-Green
-Pink
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
