Teach students of all ages why they should keep their eyes on their own paper. This lesson instills that the teacher wants to know what THEY have learned, not what they have copied from their neighbor. This lesson plan includes objective, teaching examples, activities, reinforcement and a poster!

Created: Aug 17, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

