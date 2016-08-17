Teach students of all ages why they should keep their eyes on their own paper. This lesson instills that the teacher wants to know what THEY have learned, not what they have copied from their neighbor. This lesson plan includes objective, teaching examples, activities, reinforcement and a poster!
If you like this lesson, please check out the other Behavior Management Resources available in my store!
Behavior Lesson BUNDLE
Lessons and Posters included:
5 Ways to Avoid a Fight
A Safe Recess
Being a Bucket Filler
Building Trust
Choosing Safe Playground Games
Controlling Your Behavior
Dealing with Anger
"I Feel ____" and "Talk and Squawk"
Everyone Wants to Belong
Good Fit Video Games
Keeping Hands and Feet to Yourself
Knowing your Anger Triggers
Lining Up Properly
Showing Respect to Others
Snow, School and You: A Guide
Tattling vs. Telling
The Golden Rule
The Importance of Being Honest
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 17, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
End of the Year Memory Book: Grades 3-5
- (2)
- $5.00
Christmas Maths Pack for Year 6
- (2)
- $5.63
End of the Year ABC Countdown
- (1)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Easter : Emoji Selector Easter Edition
- (6)
- $3.52
Easter: Easter Bunny Cam -Behaviour Management
- (6)
- $4.23
Easter : Reward Jars-Behaviour Monitoring
- (6)
- $3.38
New resources
Bounce Back: Teaching Resilience to Students
- (0)
- $11.27
Kindness Advent Calendar
- (1)
- FREE
Christmas - Icicles Timers
- (3)
- $3.38
Updated resources
Applying the Functional Behavioural Approach to classroom management.
- (0)
- $7.04
Functional Behavior Assessment applied to Classroom Management
- (0)
- $5.00
Classroom management: strategies based on how the teacher's brain works
- (0)
- $7.04