RESPONSIBILITY SHEET FOR UNIT 1: Immigrant Experience and Identity

BIG IDEA: Identity
ESSENTIAL QUESTION: How do people decide who or what belongs and where?
STATEMENT OF INQUIRY: Social, Political and Economic Factors Dictate who belongs in a society


WORLD CLASS OUTCOME: Investigate the ethics of citizenship
KEY CONCEPTS: Global Interactions
GLOBAL CONTEXT INDENTITIES AND RELATIONSHIPS
4 C’S: Critical Thinking
21ST CENTURY SKILLS: Civic Responsibility
RUBRICS: MYP Criteria A &D

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Responsibility-Sheet-for-identity.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Study Guide

docx, 16 KB

Responsibility-Sheet-for-identity

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades