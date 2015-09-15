See a video preview below! This reflection or starter activity gives students thirty seconds to remember ten key terms/words from the lesson or a previous lesson. Students then have forty-five seconds to recall as many of the words as they can - teachers could also insist on correct spellings to add a literacy element to the activity.

It comes with sounds, which I hope work.

All teachers have to do prior to a lesson is change the key words to be relevant to the subject/lesson they're teaching.

All text/ideas are mine. Images are public domain if not created by me and the backing music is royalty free.

Enjoy.

