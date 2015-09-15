See a video preview below! This reflection or starter activity gives students thirty seconds to remember ten key terms/words from the lesson or a previous lesson. Students then have forty-five seconds to recall as many of the words as they can - teachers could also insist on correct spellings to add a literacy element to the activity.
It comes with sounds, which I hope work.
All teachers have to do prior to a lesson is change the key words to be relevant to the subject/lesson they're teaching.
All text/ideas are mine. Images are public domain if not created by me and the backing music is royalty free.
Enjoy.
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 15, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
E-Safety BlockBusters
- (22)
- FREE
Final year... EdExcel GCSE ICT Unit 1 Exam - Ultimate Revision Bundle!
- 14 Resources
- 25% off$11.27$8.45
EdExcel GCSE ICT Unit 1 (Exam) - Student Revision PowerPoint Topic 1 - Digital Devices
- (15)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
Easter: Easter Bunny Cam -Behaviour Management
- (6)
- $4.23
The 5 Minute Lesson Plan by @TeacherToolkit
- (267)
- $5.62
Plenary Generator / Plenaries
- (23)
- $5.63
New resources
Reflection sheet for behaviour change
- (1)
- $14.09
Timers for your presentations
- (1)
- FREE
🌚 Resources for a New Class 🌚 Info Sheets, Book Inserts & Activities
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
Applying the Functional Behavioural Approach to classroom management.
- (0)
- $7.04
Classroom management: strategies based on how the teacher's brain works
- (0)
- $7.04
Behaviour Management Strategies - The Stress Free Classroom - Audio Program MP3
- (3)
- $18.30