8 easy, 8 medium and 8 challenge task cards on kinetic and gravitational potential energy (calculations, re-arranging the formulae, conservation of energy). Answers included.
Using task cards is a great way to engage your learners. As the questions are on separate cards, they can stay focussed. Use the ‘medium’ and ‘challenge’ cards in conjunction with rewards to keep them motivated. Use these in groups or for revision at the end of a topic.
Three versions included: Single page (e.g. for projector use), four per page (for printing and cutting into cards) and eight per page (for cutting, or could be used as a worksheet).
Created: Dec 12, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
