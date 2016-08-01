This packet contains flashcards and definitions for 150 kitchen themed vocabulary words. Enough to do 5 words a week for the entire school year!



Words include common kitchen and recipe words. Help expand your students' life skills vocabulary by working on learning the meaning of a vast array of new words! This resource is beyond functional and will build your students' independence and real-world knowledge. Download the preview to see the complete word list!



In addition to the 150 flashcards and definition cards, the packet includes a data sheet, weekly vocabulary list for students to fill in each week, a homework form, and 5 corresponding worksheets to use with all of the words.



US Standards addressed:

CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RF.3.4

Read with sufficient accuracy and fluency to support comprehension.



CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.3.6

Acquire and use accurately grade-appropriate conversational, general academic, and domain-specific words and phrases, including those that signal spatial and temporal relationships