This packet contains flashcards and definitions for 150 kitchen themed vocabulary words. Enough to do 5 words a week for the entire school year!

Words include common kitchen and recipe words. Help expand your students' life skills vocabulary by working on learning the meaning of a vast array of new words! This resource is beyond functional and will build your students' independence and real-world knowledge. Download the preview to see the complete word list!

In addition to the 150 flashcards and definition cards, the packet includes a data sheet, weekly vocabulary list for students to fill in each week, a homework form, and 5 corresponding worksheets to use with all of the words.

US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RF.3.4
Read with sufficient accuracy and fluency to support comprehension.

CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.3.6
Acquire and use accurately grade-appropriate conversational, general academic, and domain-specific words and phrases, including those that signal spatial and temporal relationships

