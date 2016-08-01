This packet contains flashcards and definitions for 150 kitchen themed vocabulary words. Enough to do 5 words a week for the entire school year!
Words include common kitchen and recipe words. Help expand your students' life skills vocabulary by working on learning the meaning of a vast array of new words! This resource is beyond functional and will build your students' independence and real-world knowledge. Download the preview to see the complete word list!
In addition to the 150 flashcards and definition cards, the packet includes a data sheet, weekly vocabulary list for students to fill in each week, a homework form, and 5 corresponding worksheets to use with all of the words.
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RF.3.4
Read with sufficient accuracy and fluency to support comprehension.
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.3.6
Acquire and use accurately grade-appropriate conversational, general academic, and domain-specific words and phrases, including those that signal spatial and temporal relationships
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Visual Rubrics for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $4.50
Cupcake Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $5.50
Science File Folder Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $6.50
Popular paid resources
Phonics: Phonics Blend SW
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend SM
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend ST
- (4)
- $2.82
New resources
Syllable Division Rules Bookmark and Chart
- (1)
- FREE
{Free} Winter Playdough Mats
- (3)
- FREE
PHONICS: LONG VOWEL SOUND SPLIT DIGRAPHS
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Phonics: Phonics Phase 2 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Screening Vol 16 Generator and Word Sort
- (1)
- $3.52
Phonics: Phonics Screening Vol 15 Generator and Word Sort
- (1)
- $3.52