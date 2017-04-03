Requires Microsoft Excel
Be the first to cross the finish line in this exciting board game that tests the students subtraction number ability
Dazzling certificate for the winners
A4 board printout, enlarge to A3 for best results.
Game instructions
Question generator. B and W or Colour Printout
A new A4 page of questions with a single click.✔✔
Ten questions per A4 sheet. Example: 14-6, 35-9, 34-17, 150-12
Print, stick on card and cut out your playing cards
Play individually or set up some teams. Make a class competition ladder. Great for strengthening teamwork and collaboration skills
About this resource
Info
Created: Apr 3, 2017
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Division Board Game
- (0)
- $2.82
Easter Egg Sales
- (0)
- $2.82
EASTER SPELLING BOARD GAME
- (0)
- $2.82
Popular paid resources
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
- (13)
- $7.04
Partitioning
- (69)
- $3.24
Year 1 - Place Value - Week 1 - Sorting, Counting and Representing Objects
- (11)
- $7.04
New resources
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
- (1)
- $3.23
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
- (1)
- $7.04
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Improper fractions mixed numbers top heavy fractions
- (0)
- FREE
Freebie Telling the Time KS1 KS2 Mathematics
- (0)
- FREE
Euro Coins Worksheets KS1 KS2 Mathematics Freebie
- (0)
- FREE