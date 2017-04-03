Requires Microsoft Excel
Be the first to cross the finish line in this exciting board game that tests the students subtraction number ability
Dazzling certificate for the winners
A4 board printout, enlarge to A3 for best results.
Game instructions
Question generator. B and W or Colour Printout
A new A4 page of questions with a single click.✔✔
Ten questions per A4 sheet. Example: 14-6, 35-9, 34-17, 150-12
Print, stick on card and cut out your playing cards
Play individually or set up some teams. Make a class competition ladder. Great for strengthening teamwork and collaboration skills

  • Game-Rules.docx
  • Sub-card-generator.xlsx
  • Sub-card-generator-(Colour).xlsx
  • Mathellow-Subtraction.pdf.zip
  • SUB-Certificate.pdf

Created: Apr 3, 2017

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Game-Rules

Sub-card-generator

Sub-card-generator-(Colour)

