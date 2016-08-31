New Curriculum
Fraction of shape and number pack.

All activities differentiated according to ability.

$4.51

$5.63);

(20% off)

Buy nowSave for later
  • Shaded-Shape-Sheet.docx
  • Shade-in-Shape.docx
  • Fractions---1-2.docx
  • Fractions---1-4.docx
  • Shape-Hunt.docx
  • Shape-Match.docx
  • Shapes.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 31, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

docx, 119 KB

Shaded-Shape-Sheet

Worksheet

docx, 121 KB

Shade-in-Shape

Worksheet

docx, 167 KB

Fractions---1-2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades