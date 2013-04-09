Lesson based on Pausenbrot vocab from Echo 1- vocabulary hunt, survey and write-up of bar chart & sentences.
Sheets powerpoint contains starter, words to place around the room for students to hunt, vocab sheet to record this on é survey sheet.
Created: Apr 9, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
