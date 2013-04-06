Worksheets I made for S3 classes during school placements whilst studying for my PGDE.\n\nTopics include Distance Speed Time (DST) Composite Area including Circles, Forming then solving Simultaneous Equations (Level 5) and Stem and Leaf Diagrams (worksheet / worked example).

  • L4 Homework - Distance, Speed, Time.doc
  • L4 Homework - Quadrilaterals Circle.doc
  • L4 Homework - Simultaneous Equations (forming).docx
  • L4 Worksheet - Stem & Leaf Diagrams.docx

