Good Spanish teachers realize the power of videos for inputting more aural language. Of course the usefulness of videos is improved with the use of reinforcement and expansion activities. This 13 sheet packet contains:



* vocabulary list for students to use to improve comprehension



* crossword puzzle to further reinforce the vocabulary acquisition



* two page summary of the story line reviewing ser/estar by having students chose between the two forms 53 forms



* two page summary of the story line reviewing the present tense conjugations of 60 verbs by having students write the correct form of the infinitive given



* Questions about the video that require full sentence answers as the students view the video critically (and can also be used as conversation stimuli)



* A more advanced summary of the video story line where the student has to chose between the preterite tense and the imperfect with 80 different such exercises and may be used as a precursor to students later writing or speaking about the Beauty and the Beast video.



* There are also answers sheets for the busy teacher to help in correction

