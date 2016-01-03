The film La Famille Bélier was a success in French box offices - and will appeal to teens and young adults. This activity packet includes some supplemental activities to help gain a deeper appreciation and understanding of the film. It includes:



Song activities for two songs - each song has two versions of a Cloze activity (one with and one without a list of the missing vocabulary words) as well as a translation and comprehension activity. The two songs are "Je Vole" and "En Chantant".



A reading activity with comprehension questions in English and French about Louane, the main actress of the movie.



A reading activity with comprehension questions in English and French about French Sign Language.



An online activity with questions about the film, Michel Sardou, and his reaction to the use of his music in the film.



A list of related resources with QR and clickable links.



An answer key.



While the film is appropriate for teens, there are a couple of scenes that you should definitely preview. If you feel that they are not appropriate for your students, those scenes can easily be skipped without affecting the understanding of the plot.