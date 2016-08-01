Review and practice with synonyms, antonyms, homophones, affixes (prefixes and suffixes), and parts of speech.

These can be used in group activities or individually, and are great for bell ringers/class warm ups, or for periodic review of concepts (especially after a break). They also work well with ESL students.

Download includes:

* Set of 40 task cards: (8 of each: synonyms, antonyms, homophones, affixes, and parts of speech). Each card has one or two tasks for the specified topic. For example, they may be given a pair of homophones and asked to complete a sentence with the correct homophone, and then write their own sentence using the other.

* Color coded and grayscale versions of all task cards.

* Answer keys with examples of possible answers.

