Review and practice with synonyms, antonyms, homophones, affixes (prefixes and suffixes), and parts of speech.
These can be used in group activities or individually, and are great for bell ringers/class warm ups, or for periodic review of concepts (especially after a break). They also work well with ESL students.
Download includes:
* Set of 40 task cards: (8 of each: synonyms, antonyms, homophones, affixes, and parts of speech). Each card has one or two tasks for the specified topic. For example, they may be given a pair of homophones and asked to complete a sentence with the correct homophone, and then write their own sentence using the other.
* Color coded and grayscale versions of all task cards.
* Answer keys with examples of possible answers.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Valentine's Day Picture Word Search
- (0)
- $2.00
Holiday and Seasonal Picture Word Search Puzzles
- 5 Resources
- $4.00
ESL Lesson for TED Talk - How to Make Stress Your Friend
- (0)
- $3.25
Popular paid resources
Shopping sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
Warm up activity. English tenses.
- (0)
- 25% off$4.93$3.70
New resources
Autumn Winter Sorting task
- (1)
- $4.23
Using Colons and Semi-Colons!
- (2)
- $4.23
Spelling, Punctuation and Grammar Resource Pack
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
KS2 English Skills Revision Series Two Resource Pack
- (0)
- $14.09
KS3 English Skills Series One Resource Pack
- (0)
- $14.09
KS3 English Skills Series Two Resource Pack
- (0)
- $14.09