Language Arts Daily Dose FULL FREE SAMPLE WEEK 1



If you're looking for an extensive, spiraling, language arts resource to help your students be lifelong learners, than you have come to right place. Language Arts Daily Dose is designed to teach a skill over 5 days with the student asked to do more each day. This gentle scaffold approach makes this resource student and teacher friendly, making it possible for even reluctant workers to feel success. Even better, many, if not all, of the included concepts support Common Core State Standards.



Don't forget the amazing discussions and mini-lessons that can springboard from these pages. And, if it takes 2 days to do one page, it won't matter because the program is designed for you to move at the pace you deem best for your students.



Included in this set is:

-Teacher Directions and Suggestions

-Student Cover for workbook/packet/binder

-20 pages of Language Arts Daily Dose pages (4 weeks)

-20 pages of Answer Key sheets



Each Week, Days 1-4 have EIGHT sections plus a Fab Vocab assignment.

These sections cover the following skills/topics:

1- Spelling

2- Punctuation/ Sentence Correction

3- Literary Terms

4- Quick Write

5- Cursive Reading and Writing

6- Parts of Speech

7- Testing Tip

8- Media Awareness/ Reference Materials Use

Fab Vocab: One new word per day. These words cover Reading, Science, Math, and Affixes. This cross curricular connection makes this an even more valuable resource.



Day 5 of each week has a different format. Students will explore how to use a web graphic organizer and reading a web page for information. Students also complete a "test" on the day 1-4 vocabulary words.



I am confident that my Language Arts Daily Does assignments will help your students learn these concepts for life, not just for the next test or assignment.



