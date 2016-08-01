This is a year-long language arts resource that focuses on building basic skills. This resource is structured, visually based, breaks down larger skills into manageable steps, embeds assessments, and utilizes data based decision making. Each unit includes a corresponding anchor chart. This can be used as morning work, homework, an assessment, or guided practice! Over 180+ activities included.
There are 8 Units included plus a review unit! Each unit includes:
- a pre-test and post-test
- grading rubric with data based decision making component
- anchor chart
- 20 activities
The skills included in this unit are:
- upper case and lower case letter identification and writing
- matching upper case and lower case letters
- identifying big and little
- matching associations
- categorizing
- identifying items by feature and function
- receptive & expressive language build with the following themes: animals, food, sports, clothing, community, household, school supply, and transportation
This resource is aligned to Kindergarten CCSS. Each page is provides specific CCSS alignment for easy lesson planning!
Also included in this resources:
- 2 types of lesson plan templates
- detailed curriculum map
- 2 types of data sheets
Included in this resource:
- 28 interactive receptive language tasks each with 4 visual options
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.1.D
Recognize and name all upper- and lowercase letters of the alphabet.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.1.A
Print many upper- and lowercase letters.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.4
Determine or clarify the meaning of unknown and multiple-meaning words and phrases based on kindergarten reading and content.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.K.4
Describe familiar people, places, things, and events and, with prompting and support, provide additional detail.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.A
Sort common objects into categories (e.g., shapes, foods) to gain a sense of the concepts the categories represent.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.A.2
Directly compare two objects with a measurable attribute in common, to see which object has "more of"/"less of" the attribute, and describe the difference. For example, directly compare the heights of two children and describe one child as taller/shorter.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.C
Identify real-life connections between words and their use (e.g., note places at school that are colorful).
Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
