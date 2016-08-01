This resource provides a year long language arts curriculum that focuses on building basic skill. The curriculum is structured, visually based, breaks down larger skills into manageable steps, embeds assessments, and utilizes data based decision making.
There are 8 Units included plus a review unit! Each unit includes:
- a pre-test and post-test
- grading rubric with data based decision making component
- anchor chart
- 20 activities
Grade 2 focuses on teaching basic skills. The skills included in this unit are:
- answering who, what, and where questions
- basic sentence formation & grammar rules
- short and long vowel words
- rhyming
- counting syllables
- parts of speech: noun, verb, and adjective
- basic synonyms and antonyms
- blend and digraph words
- functional prepositions
This curriculum is designed to use one activity per day. Your language arts instruction for the entire year is planned! Over 180+ activities included.
Also included in this resources:
- 2 types of lesson plan templates
- detailed curriculum map
- 2 types of data sheets
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.L.2.1
CCSS.L.2.2
CCSS.L.2.4
CCSS.L.2.5
CCSS.W.2.5
