Students practice finding the lateral area of pyramids in this matching activity. Half of the 18 cards have a picture of a pyramid with the base dimensions and height and the other half have the lateral area.



Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.