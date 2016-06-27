Law of Cosines: Coded Message for Practice and Review is a fun way to practice law of cosines. Students use the law of cosines to find measures of angles and lengths of sides to finish a code of letters and then use the code to find a message. Two different messages and codes are included in this set.



A great addition to your study of trigonometry. Great to use after Law of Cosines: Notes and Practice.





NOTE: There are not problems for all 26 letters. Each decode page contains 12 practice problems.





This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.