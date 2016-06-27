Law of Cosines: Coded Message for Practice and Review is a fun way to practice law of cosines. Students use the law of cosines to find measures of angles and lengths of sides to finish a code of letters and then use the code to find a message. Two different messages and codes are included in this set.
A great addition to your study of trigonometry. Great to use after Law of Cosines: Notes and Practice.
NOTE: There are not problems for all 26 letters. Each decode page contains 12 practice problems.
Created: Jun 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
