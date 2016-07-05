Law of Sines: Task Cards for Practice and Review Activity is a fun way to practice the law of sines. Skip the worksheet…but still get the practice. One set of cards has triangles with missing angles or missing side lengths. The other set of cards has solutions. Students match the problem to the solution. These cards are meant for students relatively new to law of sines.
This activity works well after Law of Sines notes and practice for interactive notebooks.
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
