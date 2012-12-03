Free
Worksheet designed in a 'Give one take one' fashion. Children engaged TWIG clip on the rainforest. Then children watched and interacted with the Prezi I created to explain the different layers of the rainforest. Children were asked to try to look out for four facts they took in about the rainforest. Then using this 'Give one take one' idea, children wrote down the four facts and then chose 1 to share, moving around the class building up facts from others and putting them under the correct heading. *Fonts freely downloaded from dafont.com
