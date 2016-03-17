These picture cards can be used to introduce weather vocabulary, can be displayed on a Word Wall, or they can be used in centres.
I suggest printing the cards on cardstock, cutting them and lanimating them.

Also included are worksheets (vocabulary sheet, oral listening test and word scramble sheet) and a concentration game. (match picture to word).

Enjoy!

$5.63

Buy nowSave for later
  • La-meteo.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Mar 17, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Game, puzzle, quiz

pdf, 4 MB

La-meteo

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades