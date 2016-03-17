These picture cards can be used to introduce weather vocabulary, can be displayed on a Word Wall, or they can be used in centres.
I suggest printing the cards on cardstock, cutting them and lanimating them.
Also included are worksheets (vocabulary sheet, oral listening test and word scramble sheet) and a concentration game. (match picture to word).
Enjoy!
Created: Mar 17, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
