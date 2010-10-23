Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 221 times
Viewed 1157 times
I used these weather symbols as part of a game with my year 8 class where they had to place the correct symbol on the map after my instructions
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 221 times
Viewed 1157 times
This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .
Other resources by this author
sundance1900
Introduction to Spain and Spanish
I used this to introduce my year 7s to Spanish. I can't take all the credit as I have used other peoples resources from TES to create this PowerPoi...
- (36)
- FREE
sundance1900
Los Numeros 1-20 y los dias de la semana
A nice powerpoint for my year 7 class to revise the numbers and days of the week. Also some slides about key dates through out the year
- (1)
- FREE
sundance1900
Le Temps / Weather symbols
I used these weather symbols as part of a game with my 7th Grade where they had to place the correct symbol on the map after my instructions
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
blossomingminds
French Lesson and Resources - Injuries - KS2
This is a plan and resources for a French lesson to use with KS2. It involves children learning how to talk about injuries in French. e.g. 'I broke...
- (0)
- $4.23
KRIS240680
French: Numbers 1-100
This powerpoint looks at numbers from 1-100 in French. It also reinforces or introduces age and years in French, in addition to how to express one’...
- (0)
- $14.09
blossomingminds
French lesson and resources - Parts of the Head (the face) - KS2
This is a plan and resources for a French lesson to use with KS2. It involves children learning how to label parts of the head in French. The plan ...
- (0)
- $4.23
Updated resources
gianfrancoconti1966
KS3/4 French - Oral scaffold for conversations on various topics
A range of scaffolds with and model answers (bilingual version) for conversations on a variety of topics, including: future plans television a past...
- (0)
- $5.63
FullShelf
French Basics Revision Crossword
A large (about 100 clues) crossword puzzle featuring basic French vocabulary. This is ideal for group work, with children perhaps competing against...
- (0)
- $4.23
KRIS240680
French: Numbers 1-100
This powerpoint looks at numbers from 1-100 in French. It also reinforces or introduces age and years in French, in addition to how to express one’...
- (0)
- $14.09