I created this handout after the Extended Reading English Language controlled assessment so students knew their strengths and targets.
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 25, 2012
Updated: Aug 19, 2015
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Tashtee
AfL to stretch and challenge the most able
Some ideas to stretch and challenge the most able. Please let me know if you can think of any more!
- (3)
- FREE
Tashtee
The Only way is Essex transcript
Comparison extracts for the unseen part of the Talk in Life and Literature exam
- (1)
- FREE
Tashtee
Bloom's Taxonomy based questions
Questions that can be used as a display or as a starter or plenary to get pupils thinking
- (2)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
RojoResources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
10 fully resourced lessons to prepare students for the AQA English Language Paper 2, Section A exam: 'Writer's Viewpoints and Perspectives'. This r...
- (23)
- $11.27
jreadshaw
KS1 Writing Instructions - Pizza
Children loved making pizzas at our Italian pizza class. Resources have been exported from an Activ-primary flip-chart. (Which also includes Italia...
- (17)
- $3.24
TES PICKS
sh2810
Library Challenge Cards
These ‘Library Challenge’ cards were made for my class library, but they could be used in a school library as well. The idea was just to get the ch...
- (29)
- $1.41
New resources
lordturner
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
Pupils choose one of 9 questions in a fun and easy to tailor to a topic, interactive PowerPoint presentation. Quick, easy, fun and effective way to...
- (1)
- $2.82
krisgreg30
Harry Potter - Example Instructions for Creating Potions
Three different examples of written instructions that come from creating potions in Harry Potter.
- (1)
- FREE
jlp76
Autumn Winter Sorting task
Sorting task designed for students with autism / SEN This is designed to be used in different ways depending on ability level: * cut and laminate c...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
MariangelC
Digital Literacy: How to evaluate websites
The objectives of this project are: To reflect about the pros and cons of internet. To critically assess web pages. To give advice about safe surfi...
- (0)
- $8.90
MariangelC
My birthday in history
AIM: In this lesson students will create a Prezi presentation with the events that happened in history on their birth day. OBJECTIVES: To research ...
- (0)
- $2.90
MariangelC
Show the world why your city is worth visiting. A collaborative blog.
This resource includes the project handout for students and the teacher’s notes to work during a minimum of a month (depending on the number of les...
- (0)
- $13.00