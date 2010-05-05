Free
Learning Gender in Primary School Playgrounds: Findings from the Tomboy Identities Project. This paper was presented at Exeter University in 2006, as part of Seminar Four (Cultures, values, identities and power) of the ESRC Teaching and Learning Research Programme (TLRP) Thematic Seminar Series, Contexts, communities, networks: Mobilising learners' resources and relationships in different domains. It explores primary pupils' outdoor play in relation to the construction of gender identities.
Created: May 5, 2010
