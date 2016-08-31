• Describe the size and terms of the House of Representatives
• Explain how House seats are reapportioned among the States after each census
• Describe a typical congressional election and congressional district





 Discuss the processes of reapportioning, redistricting, and gerrymandering


 Debate:
o Should reapportionment, redistricting, and gerrymandering be used to create diversity in Congress?

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • House-of-Representatives.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 31, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

doc, 35 KB

House-of-Representatives

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades