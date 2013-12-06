With support from the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Cambridge Engineering Design Centre (EDC) has developed a new Graduate module in Systems Engineering, combining informal talks on a wide range of practical issues with hands-on sessions investigating the design of a pallet handling line.

Simple calculations, Discrete Event Simulation (DES) and a Lego Mindstorms model - 'Legoline' - are all used to illustrate the challenges faced by engineers designing real-life systems.