This is an adapted book to practice identifying the attributes of color and shape in a fun, seasonal way! The book has 7 pages. The student will match the corresponding pictures to identify the shape and color of each item. The text has coordinating visuals so students can work on identifying basic sight words and the text follows a predictable pattern. This is a great way to work on basic skills in a St. Patrick's Day theme!
Adapted Books are perfect for an independent center, small group activity, or one on one with students. These books are engaging and interactive!
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RI.K.1
With prompting and support, ask and answer questions about key details in a text.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.3.C
Read common high-frequency words by sight (e.g., the, of, to, you, she, my, is, are, do, does).
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.K.4
Describe familiar people, places, things, and events and, with prompting and support, provide additional detail.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.G.A.3
Identify shapes as two-dimensional (lying in a plane, "flat") or three- dimensional ("solid").
Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
