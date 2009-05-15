les mois et les saisons

Simple worksheet for low ability year 8 or year 7 about months and seasons in French. As a starter pupils can match months with the right season - the starter can be corrected in class with the interactive whiteboard activity attached. the second part of the lesson takes place in the computer room where pupils create a slide show with a slide for each month.

Created: May 15, 2009

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

