This is the tenth lesson to go with the New AQA Specification. It addresses the following specification point:
“...influence of early attachment on childhood and adult relationships, including the role of an internal working model.”
All you need for this lesson:
1. This Power Point
Optional:
1. Students to read Collins & Read (1990) prior to the lesson (Adult Attachment, Working Models, and Relationship Quality in Dating Couples) - PDF attached.
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
leilaalrashed
Eyewitness Testimony Revision Session
A very useful revision session for students using the AQA A Psychology specification. This revision sessions aims to equip students with everything...
- (1)
- $1.41
leilaalrashed
The brain (AQA New Specification)
AQA Science (New specification) lesson; differentiated for a low ability class. Interactive, with differentiated tasks. Addresses the following spe...
- (16)
- FREE
leilaalrashed
Lesson 1: Caregiver- infant interactions. Attachment (New AQA Specification)
This is the first lesson to go with the New AQA Specification. It addresses the following specification point: “Caregiver-infant interactions in hu...
- (1)
- $4.23
Popular paid resources
godwin86
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
This is for any GCSE (or exam) subject. This download includes a generic (multi-subject) A3 double-sided DIRT worksheet and PowerPoint instructiona...
- (16)
- $7.03
jessicaclews1
GCSE Psychology AQA - Development
Included is a series of lessons, fully resourced, in line with the new AQA GCSE Psychology specification. These cover a range of topic areas includ...
- (0)
- $11.27
mandarmstrong
NEW! OCR Psychology Specification 2015+ Exam Paper Analysis
Three separate documents to help teachers and students plan their revision for the summer 2018 exams. Each of the documents represents an exam pape...
- (0)
- $9.86
New resources
EJSpooner1
AS / A Level 'Social Influence' Psychology Revision sheets (new spec)
Complete set of revision notes for the 'social influence' topic from the AQA AS / A Level psychology exam (new spec. 2015). Made to suit the AQA sp...
- (1)
- $4.23
godwin86
Introducing the Four Sociological Perspectives - Introduction Unit L4/12 - GCSE Sociology
This is one of twelve lessons comprising the 'Introduction Unit' for the new GCSE Sociology specifications (suitable for AQA, & WJEC/EDUQAS). S...
- (4)
- $7.03
godwin86
Educational Achievement (2) - Gender - Sociology of Education L8/20 [ WJEC EDUQAS GCSE Sociology ]
Professionally designed for the new EDUQAS / WJEC Sociology GCSE specification (9-1) taught from September 2017. AQA equivalents are also available...
- (1)
- $7.03
Updated resources
MrSidneyStringer
Edexcel Psychology (9-1) GCSE New Spec Unit 2 Lesson 7 - Dweck's Mindset
This lesson is designed for the Edexcel Psychology (9-1) New Specification, Unit 2 (Development) and contains everything you could possibly need fo...
- (0)
- $3.52
jessicaclews1
GCSE Psychology AQA - Development
Included is a series of lessons, fully resourced, in line with the new AQA GCSE Psychology specification. These cover a range of topic areas includ...
- (0)
- $11.27
mandarmstrong
NEW! OCR Psychology Specification 2015+ Exam Paper Analysis
Three separate documents to help teachers and students plan their revision for the summer 2018 exams. Each of the documents represents an exam pape...
- (0)
- $9.86