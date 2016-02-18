This is the tenth lesson to go with the New AQA Specification. It addresses the following specification point:
“...influence of early attachment on childhood and adult relationships, including the role of an internal working model.”

All you need for this lesson:
1. This Power Point

Optional:
1. Students to read Collins & Read (1990) prior to the lesson (Adult Attachment, Working Models, and Relationship Quality in Dating Couples) - PDF attached.

$4.23

Buy nowSave for later
  • Influence-of-early-attachment-on-later-relationships.pptx
  • collins-and-read-1990.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Whole lesson

pptx, 707 KB

Influence-of-early-attachment-on-later-relationships

Other

pdf, 4 MB

collins-and-read-1990

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades