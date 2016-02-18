This is the tenth lesson to go with the New AQA Specification. It addresses the following specification point:

“...influence of early attachment on childhood and adult relationships, including the role of an internal working model.”



All you need for this lesson:

1. This Power Point



Optional:

1. Students to read Collins & Read (1990) prior to the lesson (Adult Attachment, Working Models, and Relationship Quality in Dating Couples) - PDF attached.