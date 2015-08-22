Lesson 14 Production Description:



This program is cumulative in nature. For best results, start with Lesson 1-The Game!



By Lesson 14 of S-Cubed, our beginning students are confidently and fluently sight singing unison melodies that include varied rhythms using the numerous skills they’ve learned since starting the Forbidden Pattern game and other exercises weeks ago in Lesson 1.



In this 3-day lesson called “The Secret Code”, we create a bit of mystery as we begin the process of helping our beginning students unravel how to use key signatures to determine where DO is located.



Also, in this lesson, we introduce the hand signs for the Chromatic Scale through the game Forbidden Pattern. Using Chromatics in the game helps to refine the ears of our students and that will help tremendously with our performance songs too! The training in the S-Cubed system will start to pay for your choral program off in ways you can’t have imagined!



This lesson includes 3 written/oral learning preparation exercises, 3 sight singing examples, 2 rhythm examples, a video link of the Chromatic Hand Signs used by Mr D and, as always, we include links to videos of teaching tips for each day’s lesson. Also included are two video links to Mr D teaching two of the lessons to his middle school beginning choir students so you can get ideas about how to present the material to your students too!



We are well on our way to successfully reading 2-part Sight Singing exercises that include syncopated rhythms! Become a part of the S-Cubed System today.



To learn more about the S-Cubed Middle School Sight Singing Program for Beginners, go to: http://inthemiddlewithmrd1.blogspot.com/p/about-s-cubed-successful-sight-singing.html