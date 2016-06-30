This is Lesson 5 in the S-Cubed Level 2 Series.

This product is only intended for teachers and students who have completed the Original S-Cubed Series for Beginners, and who have also completed Lessons 1-4 in Level 2 which are all located in my store.



This method is intended only for SAB or Three-part choirs that include the boy's changing or changed voice all of whom have completed S-Cubed Original Series before their voices changed. It is not intended for people who have completed other sight singing programs and who believe they are ready for S-Cubed Level 2. Do not buy this lesson in that situation. It will be a waste of your money.



The test from Lesson 4 is done. The post-test tutoring is done so that we can make sure all of our students are understanding what we’ve taught in Level 2 so far.



Level 2 requires very advanced thinking and reasoning skills, and it is best used with 8th grade and higher.



In Lesson 5, we continue to build the foundations required to understand the true purpose of key signatures. We use the keyboard to help them make the visual connection. We use scales from the original series to help them make the aural connection. We help them become comfortable with recognizing the various types of half steps and whole steps on the keyboard. We challenge them with new ways of singing the chromatic scale. We continue to advance their ability to recognize and use the eighth rest as well as recognizing all sorts of unisons…rhythmic and pitch.



All links to the video teaching tips and video teaching examples are included. You get to see how Mr. D has takes his own true, public school beginners into the early stages of theoretical understanding.



One step at a time...the S-Cubed way. Preparing them to be curious, life-long, literate singers as they are ready.

