Product Description:



This program is cumulative in nature. For best results, start with Lesson 1-The Game! It's in my store!



In Lesson 5, we are continuing to methodically build our student's ability to read stepwise pitch in S-Cubed: Successful Sight Singing Course for Middle School Teachers and Students!



This Power Point Presentation includes 27 slides. In it, I will guide the teacher through the process step by step. You will get several written/oral warm ups, sight singing examples, teaching tips as well as many YouTube examples of me actually teaching my beginners and giving personal instruction to you. The videos are designed to help you see how I help my beginning children learn what to "see" on the page of music so they can flawlessly interpret pitch.



Also included in this lesson is a new Ear Training Exercise called "Score the Scale" that is sure to motivate your children to learn to listen better and better as they become smarter musicians through S-Cubed.



You will continue to receive tips on how to properly use Forbidden Pattern and Follow the Hand to keep your students excited about these activities! You will end the unit with a written Assessment designed to make sure your students are all catching onto the material before moving on to Lesson 6.



Lesson 5 will last about 10 minutes per day for about 4 days, depending on the level you teach.



To learn all about S-Cubed Sight Singing Program for Middle School Beginners, go to: http://inthemiddlewithmrd1.blogspot.com/p/about-s-cubed-successful-sight-singing.html