Assessment for pupils to answer the question:
What is Islamophobia and why it is important to understand the religion of Islam? Levels 3 - 7 provided with sentence starters.
In this unit pupils explore issues of Islamophobia in the world. Pupils will develop their understanding of where Islamophobia comes from and how Islamophobia impacts on society today. The unit has an equally weighted AO1 and AO2 emphasis – learning about religion and learning from religion in order to develop a pupil’s knowledge and understanding of Islam whilst aiding a pupil’s spiritual, moral, social and cultural growth.
Pupils will study and examine the concept of Islamophobia and explain the existence of it in our society today. They will also reflect on what this means from a humanitarian perspective and in contrast to other forms of prejudice that they already know. Pupils will consider what Islamophobia feels like from a Muslim perspective, whilst tackling the common misconceptions and prejudices usually associated with Islam.
This unit may link with work in PSHE and Citizenship. This unit can be taught through a half term, with extension activities and support for additional needs running throughout the scheme of work. The unit is expected to take approximately 7 hours.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Community, identity and diversity
- Citizenship / Rights and responsibilites
- Religious education / Ethics and values
- Religious education / Ethics and values / Human rights
- Religious education / Ethics and values / Justice
- Religious education / Ethics and values / War and peace
- Religious education / Religion and society
- Religious education / Religion and society / Community cohesion
- Religious education / World religions
- Religious education / World religions / Islam
