This program is cumulative in nature. For best results, start with Lesson 1-The Game!



In this four-day, 10 minute per day lesson pack, you will receive several written/oral warm ups, three Sight Singing examples, several group rhythm practice exercises, a short rhythm assessment, numerous teaching tips to help make sure your students learn the material well, and, as always, you will receive YouTube links so you can see Mr. D working with his beginners who are learning the same things you are teaching your children.



This is the 9th lesson in the S-Cubed Series. Solid habits have been established in reading pitch, signing technique, and accenting technique. Our daily routines and rituals are in place.



In this lesson, we are beginning the initial stages of preparation for reading skips of the arpeggio, and we are preparing our students to deal with key signatures. We are continuing to train the eye to see and interpret information on the page of music by helping them to carefully identify the names of the solfege pitches that are not close together. In addition, we are continuing to prepare them for singing skips in our game, Forbidden Pattern.



Join the S-Cubed Sight Singing system today! Your young singers will be Sight Singing 2-part harmony with skips and dotted-quarter eighth note combinations in just months...and having a great time doing it!



