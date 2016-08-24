Lesson Plan: George Bush Sr. Was he a successful president? give him a grade- Lesson Plan
Objectives:
Describe how President George H.W Bush Came to Power
Analyze why George H.W Bush decided to use force in some foreign disputes
Summarize the Persian Gulf War and its result
Directions: Using the Documents and your knowledge of the Era, answer the questions and give President George H.W Bush a grade as a President
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
