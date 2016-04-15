Part of a hook for an Explanation Text, could be used in most if not all Literacy topics

Class receive letter from Hogworts, I am then going to have a sorting hat ceremony etc and then following lesson we recieve daily prophet article about missing dragon.

An article detailing a dragon escape from the Triwziard tournament.

Rita Skeeter is the reporter and is up to her usual tricks of being nasty to Harry.

Great from Explanation texts, I am using it as a hook, students have to write an explanation text about the dragon that they've created.

Could also be used for Newspaper writing as there is reported speech.

Story writing

You name it.

Go nuts :-)

