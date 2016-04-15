Part of a hook for an Explanation Text, could be used in most if not all Literacy topics
Class receive letter from Hogworts, I am then going to have a sorting hat ceremony etc and then following lesson we recieve daily prophet article about missing dragon.
An article detailing a dragon escape from the Triwziard tournament.
Rita Skeeter is the reporter and is up to her usual tricks of being nasty to Harry.
Great from Explanation texts, I am using it as a hook, students have to write an explanation text about the dragon that they've created.
Could also be used for Newspaper writing as there is reported speech.
Story writing
You name it.
Go nuts :-)

$2.82

Buy nowSave for later
  • daily-prophet.docx
  • letter-from-Hogworts.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Apr 15, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Whole lesson

docx, 1 MB

daily-prophet

Other

docx, 439 KB

letter-from-Hogworts

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades