I use this resource when teaching the children about letter names and the sounds that they make. I simply go through and give the name and then reveal the sound it makes. This is a visual support for a predominantly oral activity.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • letter sound and name.ppt

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 9, 2009

Updated: Aug 19, 2015

Project/Activity

ppt, 40 KB

letter sound and name

Report a problem

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades