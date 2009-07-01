Two MS Word documents the first listing the first 100 words in phases two to five, the second listing the next 200 common words - these in order of ease of decoding (instead of order of frequency as given in Letters & Sounds). Useful for recording reading é spelling - I use them with SEN chidren. Hope they are of use!

  • First 100 High Frequency Words phase 2-5.doc
  • Next 200 Common Words Letters & Sounds.doc

Created: Jul 1, 2009

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

First 100 High Frequency Words phase 2-5

Next 200 Common Words Letters & Sounds

