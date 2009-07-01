Free
Two MS Word documents the first listing the first 100 words in phases two to five, the second listing the next 200 common words - these in order of ease of decoding (instead of order of frequency as given in Letters & Sounds). Useful for recording reading é spelling - I use them with SEN chidren. Hope they are of use!
Created: Jul 1, 2009
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
hnoller
Letters & Sound First 300 Words Record/Assessment Sheet
