Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 117 times
In this video from Cool Physics Videos we look at levitation stability.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 117 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 20, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
CoolPhysicsVideos
Tuning fork - physics experiment
The sound travels through the material as a wave motion. When we hit the tuning fork, it starts to oscillate fast and transmit the sound. When we p...
- (1)
- FREE
CoolPhysicsVideos
The Brownian Motion
In this video from Cool Physics Videos we look at Brownian motion, the seemingly random movement of particles suspended in a fluid. Molecules of wa...
- (0)
- FREE
CoolPhysicsVideos
What is Convection?
In this video from Cool Physics Videos we look at convection, the transfer of heat by the actual movement of the warmed matter. Coloured water show...
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
sciencecorner
KS3 Physics - Electricity Resource Pack, Ciruits, Current, Voltage, Electric Components
**This resource has been recommended by the TES Resource Team** *UPDATED AUGUST 2017* Added a crossword puzzle with answers. This resource pack wil...
- (52)
- $7.04
chalky1234567
NEW 100 AQA 1-9 GCSE Physics (Science) 6 Mark Questions & Activities with Mark Schemes
This set of questions cover the topics included in the AQA Physics GCSE 2015 specification. All the questions come with a a mark scheme which can e...
- (0)
- $7.03
TeachWithFergy
Complete Resource Package for NGSS - MS PS4 Waves
Product Description Each resource inside this bundle was handpicked to cover all aspects of the MS-PS4 NGSS (MS-PS4-1 to MS-PS4-3). The resources f...
- (0)
- $66.70
New resources
t_roneg88
Physics combined science paper 2 Roll it (dice) revision sheet!
Can be used to prepare for aqa combined Physics paper 2 exams. Best to laminate and use small post it notes of different colours for students to wr...
- (1)
- FREE
flushflop
GCSE Science / Physics / (AQA P7) Loudspeaker (Lesson plan & PowerPoint)
This is a detailed lesson and PowerPoint explaining how an electric loudspeaker works. This is the fifth lesson in the Electromagnetism unit of wor...
- (1)
- $4.23
Beccir43
Acceleration
A= (V-U)/T Lesson Worksheet Answers
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
SALE
sm672
GCSE Combined Science Physics Equation practice card sort and online quizzes
This resource includes two card sorts and a set of online quizzes to help students familiarise themselves with terms in each equation that they nee...
- (0)
- 25% off$4.23$3.17
BUNDLE
Stu Billington
Complete set of Physics revision checklists for GCSE Physics
This is a complete set of Physics revision checklists for handing out to students. They follow the AQA specification, but have been reworded, reord...
- 7 Resources
- $12.68
BUNDLE
Stu Billington
Complete set of Physics revision checklists for GCSE Combined Science (Trilogy)
This is a complete set of Physics revision checklists for handing out to students. They follow the AQA specification, but have been reworded, reord...
- 6 Resources
- $12.68