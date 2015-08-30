Items include the directions/research packet and Common Core-aligned evaluative rubric. All are Word documents for ease of revision.



LEARNING TARGETS:



1. Students will articulate connections between a research topic and an assigned novel



2. Students will conduct research using available resources, including libraries and computer labs



3. Students will collect and classify reliable sources, developing successful methods of recording information



4. Students will evaluate credibility of sourcework, taking into consideration readability, date, relevance, expertise, and bias



5. Students will apply conventions of MLA formatting



6. Students will organize information in a cohesive manner, using a note-taking system that includes summary, paraphrasing, and quoted material



7. Students will analyze, synthesize, and integrate information, generating a thoughtfully comprehensive report, free of generalities and redundancies



8. Students will verbally present findings, using their own words and correctly citing sources



OVERVIEW:



Students will choose from 15 research topics, all related in some way to the novel Life As We Knew It. From there, students are required to locate a minimum of three reliable sources on their topic. Moving forward, students will print their sources, highlighting key information to showcase their ability to discern key information. Students will also annotate their sourcework, showcasing their interaction with sourcework. All of their sourcework will be stapled to a research packet, which reinforces the research and documentation process. The project culminates with an informal presentation to the class.