This Common Core aligned resource measures reading comprehension of Life As We Knew It by Susan Beth Pfeffer. It also assesses a student's ability to write claims in an analysis of the text and its characters using valid reasoning and sufficient evidence. An answer key is included. For a breakdown of each individual section of the test, continue reading.
Part 1. Character Identification.
This matching section features 20 total questions, all of which pertain to the characters of Miranda, Matt, Jonny, Laura, Megan, Mrs. Nesbitt, Lisa, Peter, Becky, Dan, Horton, Sammi, Reverend Marshall, and Brandon Erlich. More specifically, the following details and plot points are addressed in this section:
♦ Familial relationships
♦ Professional backgrounds (e.g., doctor, skater)
♦ Friendships
♦ Personal hobbies (e.g., skating, swimming)
♦ Personal interests (e.g., baseball, writing)
♦ Heroism in the face of conflict (e.g., saving school kids from a storm)
♦ Major life changes (e.g., leaving for California)
♦ Physical challenges (e.g., Mom tripping)
♦ External conflicts (e.g., Miranda's chocolate chip incident)
♦ Internal conflict
♦ And more
Part 2. Plot Recall.
This multiple choice section features 12 total questions. Students must demonstrate that they recall key incidents that occurred throughout the novel. Specifically, the following are addressed:
♦ Setting
♦ The characterization of Miranda's mother
♦ The immediate reaction to the meteor strike
♦ An observation Miranda makes at the elementary school
♦ The accidental release of Horton
♦ Jonny's lack of communication over a two-week period
♦ Mom's anger toward Miranda for her emotional reaction to Horton's release
♦ Miranda's dangerous bike ride through town
♦ A family bonding event involving the burning of hair
♦ The post office and the list of the dead
♦ A characterization of the relationship between Mrs. Nesbitt and Miranda's mom
♦ The death of Mrs. Nesbitt
♦ Miranda's near-fatal accident involving the wood stove
Part 3. Literary Term Application.
In this multiple choice section featuring 8 total questions, students will be presented with a textual detail that relates to a common literary device, such as foreshadowing, symbolism, metaphor, simile, antagonist, static character, dynamic character, dramatic irony, irony of result, theme, personification, complication, and more. Students must match the appropriate literary device to the given detail.
Part 4. Essay Writing.
Students must choose one of two prompts and write a thoughtful analysis of a character who demonstrates either the character trait of hypocrisy or perseverance. The student must use sufficient and compelling textual evidence to support their claims and may choose to relay personal anecdotes within their response.
