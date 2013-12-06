Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 91 times
60 Second Impressions - Colin, Music
The '60 Second Impressions&' are a series of one-minute films featuring current Cambridge undergraduate students . These students talk about what ité';s really like to study at Cambridge, live in a College, and take part in a wide range of extra-curricular activities.
Colin from North London is studying Music. He talks about his favourite activities, including making music outside his course, as well as the academic and pastoral support available to students at Cambridge.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 91 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 6, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
UniversityOfCambridge
The strange new world of Nanoscience
Explore the strange new world of Nanoscience in this video narrated by Stephen Fry. Where and what is nano? How will it shape our future? Nanoscien...
- (1)
- FREE
UniversityOfCambridge
Their Finest Hour - Churchill
Winston Churchill's famous 'Finest Hour' speech of June 1940 was a rallying cry to the people of Britain to prepare themselves for the dark days of...
- (1)
- FREE
UniversityOfCambridge
Less Prison + More Policing = Less Crime
A presentation by Professor Lawrence Sherman, Wolfson Professor of Criminology, Director of the Jerry Lee Centre for Experimental Criminology at th...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
mikedean
DJ Disc Jockeys Wordsearch Puzzle Sheet Keywords Settler Starter Cover Lesson Careers Jobs
Wordsearch Puzzle sheet on the theme of ‘DJs’. Powerpoint so can be used on the board or printed as a worksheet. Includes space for students to exp...
- (0)
- $2.82
BUNDLE
stefanbracher
Media Pre-Production Paperwork Templates
16 Pre-Production paperwork templates, which are all editable for your learners to set up and film a production on their own accord, using simple e...
- 16 Resources
- $33.46
BUNDLE SALE
Rachel___
Mixed Wordsearch Bundle
A bundle of wordsearches for wordsearch addicts! Various subjects, ideal to use as starters or extension tasks. £40.00 worth of resources for £12.00.
- 20 Resources
- 25% off$16.90$12.68
New resources
BubbleJobs
Digital Careers A-Levels incl. Design & ICT
Bubble’s guide to career paths into the digital industry for A-Levels including Physics, Design & Technolgy and ICT. This pictorial guide shows pot...
- (1)
- FREE
enteric9
National Enterprise Month 2009 - Source of Inspiration
National Enterprise Month 2009 in Scotland has four themes being developed over the month and this resource gives practioners some possible ideas a...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
mikedean
DJ Disc Jockeys Wordsearch Puzzle Sheet Keywords Settler Starter Cover Lesson Careers Jobs
Wordsearch Puzzle sheet on the theme of ‘DJs’. Powerpoint so can be used on the board or printed as a worksheet. Includes space for students to exp...
- (0)
- $2.82
BUNDLE
stefanbracher
Media Pre-Production Paperwork Templates
16 Pre-Production paperwork templates, which are all editable for your learners to set up and film a production on their own accord, using simple e...
- 16 Resources
- $33.46
BUNDLE SALE
Rachel___
Mixed Wordsearch Bundle
A bundle of wordsearches for wordsearch addicts! Various subjects, ideal to use as starters or extension tasks. £40.00 worth of resources for £12.00.
- 20 Resources
- 25% off$16.90$12.68