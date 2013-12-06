60 Second Impressions - Colin, Music

The '60 Second Impressions&' are a series of one-minute films featuring current Cambridge undergraduate students . These students talk about what ité';s really like to study at Cambridge, live in a College, and take part in a wide range of extra-curricular activities.

Colin from North London is studying Music. He talks about his favourite activities, including making music outside his course, as well as the academic and pastoral support available to students at Cambridge.