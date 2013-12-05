60 Second Impressions - Alexa, Human, Social, and Political Sciences (HSPS)

The '60 Second Impressions&' are a series of one-minute films featuring current Cambridge undergraduate students. These students talk about what ité';s really like to study at Cambridge, live in a College, and take part in a wide range of extra-curricular activities.

Alexa is from the USA, and is studying HSPS. In her 60 Second Impression, she talks about the diverse range of people at Cambridge and activities available, as well as her own career aspirations.