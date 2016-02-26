Here is a combined packet of my popular "Life Cycle of a Star" sequencing worksheet, and "Life Cycle of a Star" vocabulary cards.

Buy both together and receive an immediate discount!



Here are the original descriptions of each:



Sequencing Worksheet

When I began teaching my Space Unit for Grade 1, I could not find any activities that depicted the star life cycle. We were trying to make connections to previous life cycles we had learned (butterfly, plant). This is a great activity to do with Early Childhood students. This depicts 5 stages of the Star Life Cycle:



1. Stellar Nebula (creation/birth of a star by gases being pulled together).



2. Average Star (when a star is burning brightest and appears yellow).



3. Red Giant (the star is burning off lots of gas, emitting heat so it appears red).



4. Planetary Nebular (gases are escaping the star and it starts getting smaller).



5. White Dwarf (the last phase before a star dies and it grows very small before losing all of its gas).



My second language learners loved acting out the start life cycle as well:



Pushing hands together and packing them as if they are squeezing the gas together (Stellar Nebula)



Putting their hands by their faces with big eyes and smile to "shine" brightly (Average Star)



Arms out to their sides and stomping their feet like a giant would (Red Giant)



Arms pulling apart from their bodies to simulate the gas leaking out (Planetary Nebula)



Shrinking down to the floor to get really small (White Dwarf)



I have also included a student sample to help illustrate the different phases.



Vocabulary Cards:

It has been so popular that I decided to create some vocabulary cards to support this resource. Each card includes the name of the stage in the life cycle, a hand drawn image, as well as a description of what is happening to the star during that particular stage. Print and laminate for durability.



Please make sure to rate and leave feedback!